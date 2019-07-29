Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; 2 Analysts Are Bullish National Grid plc (NGG) Last Week

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. WWW’s profit would be $44.38 million giving it 13.70 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s analysts see 2.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 91,422 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 5.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 10/05/2018 – OPTIMIZERX HOLDER WOLVERINE URGES COMPANY TO PURSUE SALE; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Size of Board Reduced to 10 Seats From 11; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33

Among 2 analysts covering National Grid (NYSE:NGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. National Grid had 6 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6. See National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) latest ratings:

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. The company has market cap of $35.65 billion. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated divisions. It has a 8.13 P/E ratio. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 105,768 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 79,150 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 6,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 2.29 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested 0.02% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Crawford Counsel stated it has 150,460 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 213,685 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) or 2,870 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Lc has 0.04% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 116,319 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 29,220 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 42,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atlanta Communications L L C has invested 0.2% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Among 5 analysts covering Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wolverine World Wide had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Pivotal Research. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Pivotal Research.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $75,528 activity. KOLLAT DAVID T sold $354,728 worth of stock or 9,870 shares. $279,200 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was bought by BOROMISA JEFFREY M on Friday, May 31.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.