Wolverine Asset Management Upped United Rentals (URI) Holding By $1.34 Million; Mackay Shields Raised Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding By $903,756

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 786.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 11,797 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)'s stock declined 8.72%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 13,297 shares with $1.52M value, up from 1,500 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $112.9. About 562,521 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 2.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 5,684 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)'s stock rose 5.74%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 198,397 shares with $31.69M value, up from 192,713 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $72.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $169.82. About 225,363 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% or 82,354 shares in its portfolio. Tirschwell & Loewy accumulated 3,000 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership holds 134,403 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 418 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 1.94% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Liability invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs Inc has invested 0.43% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Florida-based Suncoast Equity Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Penbrook Mngmt Lc reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Capital Research Glob Investors holds 878,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 121,181 shares. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 1.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 46,800 shares to 157,036 valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 6,300 shares and now owns 19,711 shares. Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.38% above currents $169.82 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1. Barclays Capital maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $19000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 0.27% or 17,330 shares in its portfolio. 11,956 are held by Marietta Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,989 shares. 71,703 were reported by Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc. Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 12,626 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & stated it has 13,113 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 6,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westport Asset Management Incorporated owns 8,000 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 6,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 11,907 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 13,860 shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 82,714 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,033 shares. 2,000 are held by Hgk Asset Mgmt. 10,857 are held by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation.

