Wolverine Asset Management Upped Pennantpark Invt (PNNT) Position By $334,698; Dover (DOV) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dover has $11400 highest and $99 lowest target. $108’s average target is 8.55% above currents $99.49 stock price. Dover had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $10500 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. See Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) latest ratings:

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Pennantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) stake by 81.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 55,783 shares as Pennantpark Invt Corp (PNNT)’s stock declined 6.48%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 124,244 shares with $785,000 value, up from 68,461 last quarter. Pennantpark Invt Corp now has $423.39M valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 139,211 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $502,252 activity. 16,000 shares were bought by PENN ARTHUR H, worth $104,395.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.35 million shares or 1.86% less from 26.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 7,275 shares. 20,175 were reported by Cubic Asset Mgmt. Ares Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.12 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Asset has 0.01% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Advisory Net Limited Liability Co reported 7,100 shares. 96,110 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Moreover, Confluence Inv Ltd has 0.09% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Moreover, Catalyst Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Kennedy Mgmt owns 1.43M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 56,625 shares to 3,775 valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 73,600 shares and now owns 146,400 shares. Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp was reduced too.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.47 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 24.34 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.49. About 292,783 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover