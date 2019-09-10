Wolverine Asset Management Stake In Weibo (Call) (WB) Was Increased; Homrich & Berg Upped Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $678,844

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 135.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 9,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 17,346 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 1.92M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (Call) (WB) by 70.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.38 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 102,026 shares. Middleton Ma reported 88,978 shares. 2.67M are owned by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 683,136 shares. Aperio Gp Lc owns 441,730 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Cap Management holds 34,514 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prns holds 28,069 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 33,977 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 64,397 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Westwood owns 0.9% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.26 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.62M shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 412 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 4,953 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability accumulated 27,074 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 107,592 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 66,324 shares to 19,204 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 34,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,247 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 3,536 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) reported 176,965 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has 0.07% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). The Texas-based Moody National Bank Division has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 167,656 shares stake. Oaktree Capital Management LP reported 528,618 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation reported 277 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 17,021 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 303,722 are owned by Bankshares Of America De. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 412,821 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.01% or 28,417 shares. 1,900 were accumulated by North Star Investment Mngmt Corp. Citigroup invested 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

