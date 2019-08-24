Wolverine Asset Management Stake in Baidu (BIDU) Cut as Share Price Declined; As Dominion Res Va (D) Market Value Declined, Laffer Investments Raised by $6.06 Million Its Holding

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 82.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 32,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 6,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92M, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.19% or 1.30 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mechanics Bancorporation Department holds 27,672 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 230,354 shares. 23,963 were reported by Bessemer Group. Laffer accumulated 4,969 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Corporation has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 6,403 were accumulated by Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa. 8,035 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Co. Dupont Cap Management has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). M&T Natl Bank Corp invested in 0.1% or 260,427 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Company invested in 3,784 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh holds 37,828 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Cap has 0.36% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Upcoming 1.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 213 shares to 11,411 shares, valued at $285.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,017 shares, and cut its stake in New Mountain Finance.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Home Depot, Baidu and Microsoft – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Good and Bad of Chinese Media Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NIO Could Be Worth Betting on at Below $3 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34,400 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontier Communications Corp (Put) by 501,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress N V (Put).