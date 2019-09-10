Wolverine Asset Management Stake In Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Was Increased; Nea Management Company Has Raised Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by $2.19 Million

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 430,832 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Oppenheimer Starts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aurinia nabs patent in U.S. for voclosporin dosing protocol for LN; shares up 3% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (AUPH) CEO Peter Greenleaf on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied Volatility Surging for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Home Depot, Snap Inc and Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 5,406 shares. Avenir Corporation reported 13,695 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Pointstate Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 31,044 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd invested 2.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 129,771 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Ltd. Moreover, Logan Mngmt Inc has 3.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scotia Capital accumulated 48,130 shares or 1.1% of the stock. South Dakota Council stated it has 27,480 shares. The Oregon-based M Securities has invested 2.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 392 were accumulated by Greatmark Invest Partners Inc. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 10.12% or 296,198 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 360 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 1.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,770 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holderness Invests accumulated 4.67% or 5,473 shares.