Wolverine Asset Management Raised Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holding; Deluxe (DLX) Share Value Rose While Burns J W & Co Has Decreased Its Position

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 178.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 141,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 220,426 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 79,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 10.32M shares traded or 53.75% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 126,379 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 134,300 shares. Kirr Marbach & Limited Company In owns 117,427 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Bbt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,803 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 165,900 are held by Spark Investment Mngmt Lc. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 85,595 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 352,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 27,465 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 51,527 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp has 0.08% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 19,100 shares.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85M for 6.86 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,258 shares to 8,803 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF) by 26,342 shares to 5,158 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (Put) (NYSE:CNC).

