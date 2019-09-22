Wolverine Asset Management Raised Perficient (Put) (PRFT) Holding by $1.21 Million; Westwood Management Has Lifted Its Aptargroup (ATR) Stake by $3.08 Million; Stock Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Perficient Inc (Put) (PRFT) by 3227.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The hedge fund held 36,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 365,703 shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 24,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 226,632 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21,000 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold PRFT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.98 million shares or 3.97% more from 27.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 73,734 are held by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Kennedy Cap holds 0.39% or 482,214 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Citigroup owns 1,319 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited holds 0.17% or 4,895 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). United Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 210,612 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability invested in 10,997 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 556,442 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland reported 663,508 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 225,327 shares. D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 41,143 shares, valued at $77.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.