Wolverine Asset Management Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Lowered by $500,000; Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Value Rose While Roffman Miller Associates Increased Stake by $318,630

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 2,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 282,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.42M, up from 279,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62 million shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 99.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 244 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 25,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 2.94M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,620 shares to 98,503 shares, valued at $35.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 12,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,032 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Fund (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Inc Ok holds 5,766 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc has 9,530 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0% or 1,058 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gru Inc reported 9,550 shares stake. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 10,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.32% or 987,877 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP holds 1,901 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 3.82 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 4.10 million were accumulated by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 10,298 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.37% or 86.13 million shares. Moreover, R G Niederhoffer Mngmt has 1.34% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,000 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 7,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 3.15 million shares. Quantitative Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 118,532 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Independent Order Of Foresters owns 3,761 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The accumulated 54,405 shares. Montecito Bancshares And reported 16,722 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Pnc Financial Service Gp accumulated 72,898 shares. 5,942 were reported by Mufg Americas Holdings Corp. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Allied Advisory reported 11,095 shares stake.

