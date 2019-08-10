Wolverine Asset Management Position In Macerich Co (MAC) Was Boosted; As Macerich Co (MAC) Stock Declined, Holder Presima Has Increased Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 17,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 40,112 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 22,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 1.86 million shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Toys ‘R’ Us Is Coming Back — and Yes, You Can Invest in It (Sort Of) – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wonderspaces leases space in Fashion District Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger: A Trade Finally Develops – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 27,259 shares. Moreover, Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 429 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Rampart Invest Co Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,621 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 133,481 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has 0.05% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 655,673 shares. Lmr Partners Llp has 5,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 5,665 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors Inc holds 8,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 320,875 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 38,451 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,058 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity. 20,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M. The insider O HERN THOMAS E bought 5,000 shares worth $154,495.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt Cos Fin Tr Inc by 198,457 shares to 547,256 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 1,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,523 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) by 1.21M shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

