Wolverine Asset Management Maintains Position in Ezcorp (Put) (EZPW); Pacwest Bancorp Delaware (PACW) Holder Ngam Advisors LP Raised Its Holding

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (Put) (EZPW) by 589.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 172,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 164,423 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Delaware (PACW) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 13,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 76,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 63,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Delaware for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 635,890 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gsv Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:GSVC) by 81,500 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 11,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,212 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM).

