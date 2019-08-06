Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding as Valuation Rose; Baldwin Brothers Has Cut Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake by $377,850 as Valuation Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.38 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 42,235 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 44,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.74. About 1.49M shares traded or 80.96% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.49M for 29.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

