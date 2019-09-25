Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Its Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Stake by $1.26 Million; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 15,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 3.62 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 18,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.71 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 734,012 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc reported 144,687 shares stake. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability owns 11,779 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership reported 198,124 shares stake. Murphy Mngmt invested in 12,618 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Agf Investments has 47,159 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 976,732 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 16.10 million shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc reported 9,117 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mengis Capital Mgmt reported 0.77% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fulton Bancshares Na reported 5,909 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Lc has 0.09% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 18,005 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 567,967 shares. Blue has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Jensen Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 3.49 million shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,434 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 135,627 shares to 275,425 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46 million for 14.75 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.80 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Manchester Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1,574 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Assocs Lc owns 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,621 shares. 802,330 were accumulated by Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 11,570 shares stake. Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 2,548 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management owns 1,457 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 1,694 shares. 8,273 are owned by Aviance Capital Partners Limited Liability. Epoch Invest Prtnrs holds 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 36,344 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc has 6,553 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 3,220 shares. Hilton Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 4,155 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 4.71 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 409,600 shares to 604,600 shares, valued at $177.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 73,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Arya Sciences Acquisition Co.

