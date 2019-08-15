Wolverine Asset Management Lowered By $9.95 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Cim Investment Mangement Has Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Position

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 50.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,413 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 4,403 shares with $564,000 value, down from 8,816 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $59.23B valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $142.46. About 927,161 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 90.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 5,590 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 610 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 6,200 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $880.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $16.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1779.5. About 3.38M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.95 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) stake by 151,951 shares to 293,464 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ttm Technologies Inc (Prn) stake by 8.05 million shares and now owns 28.64M shares. Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) was raised too.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Temasek (Private) reported 35,153 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Usca Ria Lc owns 4,742 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 8,853 shares. Aldebaran Incorporated invested in 3,508 shares or 4.39% of the stock. Axiom Invsts Lc De reported 57,527 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,595 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 3.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone Cap stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Financial Capital stated it has 5,590 shares. The Connecticut-based Night Owl Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 9.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clough Cap Ptnrs LP invested in 30,319 shares or 4.72% of the stock. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.59% or 5,491 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 8,936 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% stake.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 23.56% above currents $1779.5 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $235000 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1965 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. 18,350 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $2.26 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa, France-based fund reported 20,411 shares. Shine Advisory reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ci, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 81,980 shares. Ohio-based Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.67% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cidel Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Court Place Advisors Lc holds 3,361 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.06M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0.57% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 302,072 shares. Nippon Life Americas reported 94,480 shares. 546,043 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 43,494 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,821 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 1.02 million shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. 8,951 were reported by Taylor Frigon Management Llc.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Crown Castle Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crown Castle International Crushed Its Second-Quarter Earnings Guidance – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -0.67% below currents $142.46 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CCI in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.