Wolverine Asset Management Lifted Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) Position by $863,239; Nantahala Capital Management Position in Qad (QADA) Boosted by $2.27 Million as Valuation Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 18,598 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 66,403 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. It closed at $12.91 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2013. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 02, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 12.23M shares to 5.90 million shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 6,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,940 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS).