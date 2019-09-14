Wolverine Asset Management Increases Position in Wayfair (Put) (W); Great West Life Assurance Company Position in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 52,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 66,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88M, down from 118,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.21. About 206,822 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (Put) (W) by 5333.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 16,300 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.71. About 1.44M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rogers Communications, Jack Henry & Associates and Kansas City Southern – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Expects Jack Henry’s Core Operations To Accelerate, Upgrades To Outperform – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold JKHY shares while 150 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 78.89 million shares or 15.26% more from 68.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 144,931 are owned by Neumeier Poma Counsel Limited. Natixis Advsr LP reported 70,279 shares. Next Group Inc Inc accumulated 1,564 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,200 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 2,234 shares. Eqis Management reported 2,343 shares stake. 12,444 are held by D E Shaw & Com. Moreover, Bowen Hanes has 0.95% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 165,000 shares. Axa owns 28,509 shares. Paloma Prtn Communications reported 4,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Ltd has 0.06% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 106,809 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 2,559 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 520,935 shares. Guardian Com owns 352,662 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% or 299,206 shares in its portfolio.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 53,198 shares to 118,341 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 101,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $82.19M for 34.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 275,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 54,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,857 shares, and cut its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Put) (NYSE:VIPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 60,207 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 53,386 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 26,043 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Co reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.46% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Nantahala Cap Ltd Com has 0.81% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Credit Suisse Ag owns 192,876 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Asset Mgmt One accumulated 0.03% or 37,083 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation has 0.15% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 298,201 shares. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). First Personal Fincl Svcs has 26 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of reported 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bb&T Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,144 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Wayfair Stock Takes Off as Analyst Praises Attractive Entry Point – Schaeffers Research” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Retail Stocks on the Verge of Bankruptcy – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stifel Nicolaus Says Buy the Dip in Etsy and Wayfair Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel calls Wayfair ‘compelling’ after recent stumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.