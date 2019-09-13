Wolverine Asset Management Increases Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM); As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Has Trimmed Stake by $349,416

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 1,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 29,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 30,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $233.74. About 1.43M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 116.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $922,000, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $113.06. About 630,768 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 22,670 shares to 27,350 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 3,800 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Alley Com Limited Liability invested in 2.42% or 41,054 shares. Amg Natl Trust Financial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,956 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 199,590 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Research Glob Investors has 1.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16.77 million shares. Professional Advisory Services has 1,800 shares. 5,200 are owned by Callahan Advsrs Llc. Alpine Woods Lc owns 23,713 shares. Northstar Gru holds 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 5,246 shares. Lee Danner Bass owns 52,056 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.15% or 3,057 shares in its portfolio. Sns Ltd Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,598 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 118,249 shares. First Interstate Bank has 2,159 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sunbelt reported 5,543 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.19 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price holds 2,200 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management stated it has 1.31% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Adage Partners Gru Limited Com accumulated 0.31% or 1.10M shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 6,424 shares. 77 were accumulated by Arrow. Gideon Cap has 0.97% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 24,385 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Scopus Asset Mgmt LP holds 48,000 shares. Elm Advsr Llc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 1.75M are owned by Voya Mgmt Ltd. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.67% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Colonial Tru holds 56,292 shares.

