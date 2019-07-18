Wolverine Asset Management Holding in Digital Rlty Tr (Call) (DLR) Decreased by $5.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pembroke Management LTD Lifted Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) Stake by $1.52 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 58,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 234,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 85,583 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (Call) (DLR) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 44,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.37. About 423,398 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.50 million for 18.31 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Sr Income Tr (EVF) by 109,438 shares to 202,243 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares to 261,409 shares, valued at $26.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,271 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $393,841 activity. 4,414 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares with value of $121,385 were sold by Shaffer Charles M.