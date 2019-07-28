Wolverine Asset Management Holding in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Has Trimmed by $1.83 Million; Ecofin LTD Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Position

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 70.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 140,786 shares as the company's stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,214 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 657,658 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (Put) (NYSE:CTL) by 96,300 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 3.40M are owned by Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 177,513 shares. Sei Invs owns 25,694 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 417,030 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 213,079 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Zeke Advisors Ltd reported 0.05% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). One Trading LP reported 11,062 shares stake. Principal Financial Gru Inc owns 18,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Mngmt holds 17,850 shares. Numerixs Investment has 0.03% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 20,662 were reported by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Llc. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has 12,600 shares.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $54.35M for 9.22 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.24% EPS growth.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,026 shares to 16,902 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,990 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 25,090 shares in its portfolio. 1.04M were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Glenmede Com Na reported 0.26% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Notis holds 0.46% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 4,950 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 102,807 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Canandaigua Retail Bank And reported 0.88% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oppenheimer & Inc reported 72,518 shares. Washington Trust Co invested in 0.91% or 86,738 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 0.1% or 327,356 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Btc Capital Mngmt, Iowa-based fund reported 1,560 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.89% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).