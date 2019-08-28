Wolverine Asset Management Has Upped Position in Red Hat (RHT); Hollencrest Securities Cut Philip Morris International In (PM) Holding by $645,568

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 15.32M shares traded or 166.40% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 3,070 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 47,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 44,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited reported 2,962 shares. Old Bancorporation In invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advsr Asset Management reported 290,086 shares. Fin Services Corp has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,895 shares. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ally Financial holds 1.5% or 89,000 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,929 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Summit Financial Strategies reported 2,750 shares. Mcf Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cohen & Steers stated it has 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Guyasuta Invest holds 0.39% or 39,187 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,322 shares. Cypress Cap Lc reported 3,437 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne Incorporated holds 3.82% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 226,103 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 5,230 shares stake.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares to 155,160 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,706 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 67,900 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 176,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,204 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar holds 5.47% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability has 4,164 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,160 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 15,000 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.06% stake. Cap Counsel Limited New York invested in 8.08% or 605,396 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability reported 173,984 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 134,185 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Llc reported 22,500 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Llc reported 6,083 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). National Pension Ser holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 207,447 shares. Halcyon Prtn LP holds 9.27% or 324,187 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 28,484 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

