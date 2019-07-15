Wolverine Asset Management Has Upped Its U S G (USG) Position by $3.59 Million; Indexiq Advisors Trimmed Its Cummins (CMI) Holding as Valuation Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 747.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 83,431 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 94,597 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 11,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS IN LETTER TO MEMBERS OF USG BOARD; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS USG DIRECTORS DIDN’T REPRESENT BERKSHIRE INTERESTS; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 13/04/2018 – USG COMMENTS FOLLOW REJECTION OF KNAUF ACQUISITION OFFER; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP -BOARD EVALUATED PROPOSAL, DETERMINED THAT PROPOSAL “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUES” CO, IS “NOT IN BEST INTERESTS OF ALL OF USG’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 26/03/2018 – Knauf: Awaiting USG’s Response to March 15 Proposal; 08/03/2018 – USG REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 14,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,509 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 43,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $171.12. About 640,712 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorp Of So Dak has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Windward Mngmt Ca reported 1.42% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hodges Cap Incorporated reported 5,096 shares. St Germain D J Inc invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alyeska Gp LP reported 215,280 shares. Field And Main Bancorporation holds 1,425 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1,615 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc owns 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,681 shares. Eqis Management reported 0.12% stake. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 2,495 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. American Asset Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Balyasny Asset Ltd Company reported 20,139 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 182,279 were reported by Clark Cap Mgmt. Hrt Financial Ltd accumulated 5,146 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 32,121 shares to 293,848 shares, valued at $32.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 189,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 423 shares worth $63,499. Embree Tracy A had sold 206 shares worth $30,900 on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51M for 9.86 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

