Wolverine Asset Management Has Trimmed By $2.57 Million Its Visa (Put) (V) Holding; Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (Put) (V) stake by 73.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 16,500 shares as Visa Inc (Put) (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 6,000 shares with $937,000 value, down from 22,500 last quarter. Visa Inc (Put) now has $407.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $181.77. About 4.07M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Standard Chartered PLC has GBX 990 highest and GBX 489 lowest target. GBX 688.17’s average target is 6.96% above currents GBX 643.4 stock price. Standard Chartered PLC had 29 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by UBS. Shore Capital maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of STAN in report on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Conviction Buy” rating. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, August 13 with “Neutral”. See Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) latest ratings:

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.78 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 3.74% above currents $181.77 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19100 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Nomura maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 was made by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Brookfield Globl Listed Infr (INF) stake by 89,680 shares to 144,689 valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) stake by 76,288 shares and now owns 257,055 shares. Zillow Group Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

