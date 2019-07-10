Wolverine Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Genworth Finl (GNW) by $653,373; As Signature Bank (SBNY) Market Value Declined, Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Upped Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 5,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,987 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 50,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.09. About 80,148 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 864.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 217,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,998 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 25,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.865. About 237,279 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares to 214,737 shares, valued at $20.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,731 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX).

