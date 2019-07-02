Wolverine Asset Management Has Raised Its Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (ANH) Holding by $3.23 Million; Share Price Declined; As Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Market Valuation Rose, Argyll Research Has Upped Holding by $33.60 Million

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.98M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56M, up from 10.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 1.79 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (ANH) by 52.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 807,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.0675 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6825. About 368,226 shares traded. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 14.58% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Inc accumulated 58,395 shares. Hudock Grp Llc invested in 2,999 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Howland Capital Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,000 shares. 456,769 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 45,790 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 1,175 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 113,573 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Com stated it has 21,845 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 73,776 shares. Amg Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 11,398 shares. 1.83 million are owned by Reaves W H And Communication Inc. Proffitt And Goodson holds 4,450 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.37M shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc holds 6.47 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,500 activity.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 574,290 shares to 105,710 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 46,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,285 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ANH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 4.21% more from 48.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma accumulated 0.01% or 262,019 shares. Atria Limited Liability Com stated it has 30,855 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial holds 259,249 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 2.34M shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 250,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Invesco has invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Bessemer Group Inc reported 0.01% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 13,541 shares. Moody State Bank Division reported 2,334 shares. Renaissance Llc reported 6.84 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Roosevelt Inv Gp has invested 0.04% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH).