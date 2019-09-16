Wolverine Asset Management Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.93 Million as Valuation Declined; Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lifted Its Position by $1.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 13,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 6,087 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $847,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 3.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 15,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 42,396 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, up from 26,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 4.33 million shares traded or 66.58% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Corp owns 370 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allstate holds 243,777 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.11% or 308,284 shares. Horan Llc holds 15,434 shares. Ipswich Investment Incorporated stated it has 65,971 shares. Alta Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5.40 million shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Co reported 13,586 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Cap Of America accumulated 0.24% or 11,601 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co, Washington-based fund reported 4,995 shares. 29,743 were accumulated by Guardian. Cornerstone Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Keybank Association Oh holds 1.72 million shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Ca accumulated 2,333 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,702 shares to 19,235 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 140,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.18 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,430 shares to 884,892 shares, valued at $118.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,823 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. BRIDWELL TUCKER S had bought 7,000 shares worth $492,240. Merriman Gary A bought $139,800 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Helms Susan J had bought 700 shares worth $49,084. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $104,500 was made by Schroer Brenda R on Thursday, August 15.