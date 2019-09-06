Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Ellington Residential Mtg Re (EARN) by $4.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; Banc Funds Co Upped First Foundation (FFWM) Position by $1.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Foundation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $629.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 45,894 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 21/03/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF BOARD MEMBER GERALD LARSEN; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.7% of First Foundation; 08/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellington Residential Mtg Re (EARN) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 388,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% . The hedge fund held 32,567 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 420,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellington Residential Mtg Re for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 32,752 shares traded. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) has risen 1.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EARN News: 24/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans; 07/03/2018 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED TO $13.90 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, FROM $14.45 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 03/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mtg 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EARN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FFWM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 23.79 million shares or 1.42% less from 24.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund reported 10,400 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 105,110 shares. Northern owns 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 462,825 shares. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 1.09M shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 58,334 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). The New York-based Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Banc Funds Company Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.37% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Marshall Wace Llp holds 61,927 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 24,630 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc owns 17,980 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Ameritas Prtn holds 3,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation invested in 119,065 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Presidio Bank (PDOB) by 25,000 shares to 51,044 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 153,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc..

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $24,785 activity. 650 First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares with value of $9,815 were bought by PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A..

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 14,000 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 48,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold EARN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 7.62 million shares or 2.10% less from 7.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 40,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru owns 42,447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 65,685 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 21,602 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) or 32,567 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 3,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). 247 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 81,115 shares stake. Regions Fincl reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Geode Management reported 56,199 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.06% invested in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) for 580,000 shares.