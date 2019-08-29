Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased By $9.95 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Station Casinos (STN) Has 0.7 Sentiment

Station Casinos Inc (STN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 26 funds increased and started new holdings, while 37 sold and decreased positions in Station Casinos Inc. The funds in our database now own: 73.22 million shares, down from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Station Casinos Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 33 Increased: 15 New Position: 11.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 90.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 5,590 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 610 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 6,200 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $884.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $24.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.76. About 1.89M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange

More notable recent Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 6-K STANTEC INC For: Aug 27 – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “52-Week Low Alert: Make 6 Figures by 2025 With These Brand-New Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stantec Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) were released by: Patch.com and their article: “Stantec Welcomes New Design Director Chris Bridle To Boston – Patch.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 14,341 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (STN) has declined 8.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 05/04/2018 – Stantec Selected by Titanium Corporation to Transform Tailings Processing in Alberta Oil Sands; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – STANTEC BUYS ESI CONSULTING; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 lmprovements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North Carolina; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. It has a 47.29 P/E ratio. The firm provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 3.97% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. for 1.48 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 12.11 million shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Management Llc has 1.29% invested in the company for 2.54 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has invested 0.96% in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11.25 million shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Buy Amazon Stock Here or on a Deeper Dip? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.32 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 2,724 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signature Est And Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 13,357 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp owns 770 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Prtnrs Inc has invested 2.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Lc invested in 496,958 shares. Ltd Ca holds 4.66% or 10,929 shares in its portfolio. 6,642 are owned by M Secs Inc. California-based Firsthand Cap Mgmt has invested 3.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). British Columbia Mngmt Corp invested in 106,843 shares. Fosun Intll has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Annex Advisory Ser Llc owns 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 493 shares. Moreover, Hm Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,227 shares. 27,480 were reported by South Dakota Council.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 22.91% above currents $1788.76 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $2100 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4.