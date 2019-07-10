Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased By $1.48 Million Its Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Stake; IMAGIN MEDICAL ORDINARY SHARES (IMEXF) Shorts Decreased By 58.16%

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) stake by 23.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 9,000 shares as Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU)’s stock declined 12.27%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 30,000 shares with $4.95M value, down from 39,000 last quarter. Baidu Inc (Call) now has $39.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 1.84M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) had a decrease of 58.16% in short interest. IMEXF’s SI was 12,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 58.16% from 29,400 shares previously. With 70,600 avg volume, 0 days are for IMAGIN MEDICAL INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IMEXF)’s short sellers to cover IMEXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.35% or $0.0051 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0494. About 20,500 shares traded. Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 18 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. Citigroup maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Tuesday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 2,600 shares to 34,000 valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intl Paper Co (Put) (NYSE:IP) stake by 10,600 shares and now owns 47,200 shares. Intrexon Corp (Put) (NYSE:XON) was raised too.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 67.93 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Imagin Medical, Inc. engages in developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer through the use of endoscopes. The company has market cap of $8.14 million. The Company’s ultrasensitive imaging technology is based on improved optical creates and advanced light sensors, which improve the way physicians see cancer and view the surgical field. It currently has negative earnings.