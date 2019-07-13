Wolverine Asset Management Has Cut Its Coresite Rlty (COR) Holding; Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG) Has 1.82 Sentiment

Midwestone Financial Group Inc (MOFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 40 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 22 sold and decreased holdings in Midwestone Financial Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 5.43 million shares, up from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Midwestone Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 18 Increased: 26 New Position: 14.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) stake by 40.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 21,221 shares as Coresite Rlty Corp (COR)’s stock rose 15.79%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 30,956 shares with $3.31 million value, down from 52,177 last quarter. Coresite Rlty Corp now has $4.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.09. About 279,087 shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $45,810 activity.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $443.88 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. for 418,461 shares. At Bancorp owns 309,267 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.55% invested in the company for 19,393 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 109,100 shares.

Analysts await MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 2.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MOFG’s profit will be $11.66 million for 9.51 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC) stake by 27,700 shares to 89,000 valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iqiyi Inc (Put) stake by 166,300 shares and now owns 677,600 shares. Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) was raised too.

