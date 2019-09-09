Wolverine Asset Management Has Boosted Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holding by $1.13 Million as Share Price Declined; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose While Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $16.08 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 178.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 141,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 220,426 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 79,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 3.75 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:VIPS) Earnings Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Vipshop Rose 58.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vipshop +9.4% after adjusted profits rise 84% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40,366 shares to 19,634 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 43,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munihldgs Ny Qlty (MHN).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Antsy to bet on the NFL? NW Indiana casinos to offer sports betting Sept. 1 – Chicago Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2019 : CZR, FITB, RDWR, MSFT, AAPL, QQQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 240,960 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Element Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 18,293 shares. Segantii Capital Limited holds 300,000 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited reported 4,411 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard reported 0.02% stake. Alps Advisors accumulated 11,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 57,053 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jabodon Pt Company invested in 3.6% or 491,393 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.17% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 28,600 shares. Silver Point Ltd Partnership has 19.84% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 16.23M shares. Ameritas Prns reported 170,596 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Llc reported 1.10M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.