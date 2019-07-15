Wolverine Asset Management Decreased Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Reliance Trust Has Decreased Position by $384,300

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,292 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 17,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 5,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 35,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 437,241 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 2.45% or 15,977 shares. 2.21 million are owned by Vontobel Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Independent Invsts accumulated 21,840 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 11,079 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grimes Co holds 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 27,630 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 126,430 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd, a Delaware-based fund reported 19,414 shares. City Holding has 26,168 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dupont Cap owns 0.32% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 113,913 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 73,517 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Street Corp owns 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 65.22M shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt owns 45,471 shares.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Europe Alphadex (FEP) by 9,750 shares to 30,182 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 11,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman And Limited Partnership accumulated 7,712 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 62,889 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Lc has invested 0.08% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Regions has 1,888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corp invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 10,670 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Frontier Cap Mngmt stated it has 270,428 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 3,539 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 23,900 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0% or 128 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 59,747 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company invested in 214 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,868 activity.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. EXP’s profit will be $60.92 million for 15.34 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.07% EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tailored Brands Inc by 194,880 shares to 448,912 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (Put) (NYSE:IBM) by 174,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Sr Income Tr (EVF).