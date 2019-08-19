Wolverine Asset Management Decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (CL) Position by $3.90 Million; Share Price Rose; As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dalton Investments Cut Holding by $1.53 Million

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 255,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 113,682 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 369,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.93M market cap company. The stock increased 5.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 201,845 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (CL) by 82.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 57,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, down from 69,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 1.09 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp by 90,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.64M for 26.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 444,100 shares to 13.95M shares, valued at $23.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

