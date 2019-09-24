Wolverine Asset Management Decreased Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Position By $3.64 Million; Kansas City Southern Has 0.92 Sentiment

Kansas City Southern (KSU) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 193 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 210 sold and reduced stock positions in Kansas City Southern. The investment managers in our database now have: 81.51 million shares, down from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kansas City Southern in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 49 Reduced: 161 Increased: 130 New Position: 63.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Infinera Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:INFN) stake by 316,100 shares to 409,800 valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Surgery Partners Inc stake by 58,977 shares and now owns 163,373 shares. Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 13.85% above currents $381.65 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Western Management Company holds 845 shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap LP owns 4,325 shares. Korea reported 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bollard Group Llc has 2.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 178,854 shares. Alyeska Gru Limited Partnership owns 209,960 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,024 shares. 1,067 are held by Chesley Taft & Assoc. Lourd Capital has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,057 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 0.82% or 33,000 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd reported 306 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 3,556 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Gru invested in 9,593 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Finemark Natl Bankshares holds 0.9% or 44,513 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 14,854 shares.

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 6.89% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern for 155,000 shares. Marlowe Partners Lp owns 77,933 shares or 5.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scharf Investments Llc has 5.2% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The New York-based 3G Capital Partners Lp has invested 4.37% in the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne, a Nebraska-based fund reported 46,400 shares.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 944,664 shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $13.25 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 23.73 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.