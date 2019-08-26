Wolverine Asset Management Cut Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Bb&T (BBT) Valuation Rose While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Boosted by $4.86 Million Its Holding

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 40,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 19,634 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 3.21M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 277.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 105,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 143,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 38,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 3.08 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34,400 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc (Put) by 285,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company reported 13,947 shares. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 73,038 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 6,331 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 0.08% stake. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1,768 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 50,008 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 1.37 million shares stake. 14,152 were reported by Welch Forbes Lc. Markston International Limited Company reported 68,422 shares stake. Utah Retirement holds 269,644 shares. 1St Source National Bank owns 5,187 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 583,452 shares stake. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corp has 16,579 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Allen Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 576,766 shares to 3,145 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 30,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,526 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon And Payne has 226,366 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.16% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cibc Markets, a New York-based fund reported 101,124 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.63% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.65% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Parkside Savings Bank And Trust holds 649 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 148,564 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru has 7,003 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment owns 561 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. St Johns Inv Mgmt Co Limited Co owns 23,343 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.03% stake. Utd Asset Strategies has 1.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Eagle Invest Mgmt holds 13.12 million shares. 291,024 are held by Aviva Public Ltd Company. 66,832 were reported by Culbertson A N Co.

