Wolverine Asset Management Cut By $851,088 Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

Among 2 analysts covering Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hoegh LNG Partners has $1800 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 8.97% above currents $15.6 stock price. Hoegh LNG Partners had 3 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Citigroup. See Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) latest ratings:

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) stake by 93.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 5,712 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s stock rose 28.76%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 388 shares with $58,000 value, down from 6,100 last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc now has $5.41B valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 1.39M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,168 were reported by Stanley. The Minnesota-based Sit Invest Associate Inc has invested 0.13% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 13,300 shares. Zeke Limited Co holds 5,585 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 37,885 shares stake. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 70 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Llc holds 2,790 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 1,193 shares. Piedmont Invest owns 5,183 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Putnam Limited invested in 0.01% or 29,438 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sphera Funds Limited has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,405 shares. Qs Limited Company owns 1,876 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) stake by 46,594 shares to 147,407 valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Enova Intl Inc (Put) stake by 122,900 shares and now owns 213,000 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $231 highest and $16500 lowest target. $190.63’s average target is 161.82% above currents $72.81 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $231 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 20. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. 16,252 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12. Barry Richard bought $437,455 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, September 12. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $219,950 was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN. BONNEY MICHAEL W also bought $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company has market cap of $518.92 million. The firm also offers ship management services. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

