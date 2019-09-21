Wolverine Asset Management Boosted Stake in Cdk Global (Put) (CDK) by $749,700; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position as Stock Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 259,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 696,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.95 million, down from 955,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 230,819 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (Put) (CDK) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 55,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 839,454 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 975,561 shares to 48,039 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc (Prn) by 10.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDK Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CDK Global Earns Digital Marketing Spot with GM, Serving Dealers for 15 Consecutive Years – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like CDK Global, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CDK) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global (CDK) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear beat estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan announces Board of Directors Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 19,081 shares to 5.52M shares, valued at $244.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 310,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).