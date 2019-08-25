Wolverine Asset Management Boosted Holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by $762,096; As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Share Value Were Volatile, Hmi Capital Has Decreased Position by $48.51 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 144.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 95,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 161,112 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 65,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 36.74M shares traded or 109.70% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.06 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 13/05/2018 – Variety: Grace Jones, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo Performing at Cannes amfAR Gala; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $1.68 AND $1.78

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.