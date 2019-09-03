Wolfe Research Reports Charles Schwab (SCHW) Upgrade from Peer Perform; Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Shorts Up By 23.41%

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)‘s Peer Perform rating is no longer valid. Research professionals at Wolfe Research boosted SCHW’s rating to a Outperform.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) had an increase of 23.41% in short interest. AXNX’s SI was 1.66M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 23.41% from 1.35M shares previously. With 212,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s short sellers to cover AXNX’s short positions. The SI to Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc’s float is 18.68%. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 83,228 shares traded. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions solutions. The company has market cap of $951.59 million. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab has $53 highest and $3600 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 15.50% above currents $38.27 stock price. Charles Schwab had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James.

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.90M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold The Charles Schwab Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 107,297 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc has 1,800 shares. 99,556 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.53% or 151,726 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Lc has 0.08% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 330,213 shares. Bartlett & Company Lc holds 0.06% or 36,376 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability owns 243,079 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability accumulated 6,084 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 6 shares. 34,805 are held by Destination Wealth. Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 5,592 shares. Mackenzie Finance has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 112,403 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 1.10M shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 49,419 shares. Cibc Ww reported 157,088 shares.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $840.57M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

