Wns Holdings (WNS) Valuation Rose While Timpani Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $640,717; Regal Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) Holding by $2.49 Million; Stock Price Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 15,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 790,831 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (WNS) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 12,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,684 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 77,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 166,734 shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 28,527 shares to 85,946 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 1,884 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 14,941 shares. Andra Ap invested in 39,700 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 18,954 were accumulated by Pettee Investors. 39,988 were accumulated by Petrus Tru Commerce Lta. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 1.11 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Numerixs Inv Tech owns 2,200 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt holds 0.62% or 17,565 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 33,527 are owned by Decatur Capital Management. Country Club Trust Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 109 shares. Sonata Cap holds 0.34% or 2,856 shares in its portfolio.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,757 shares to 243,110 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (NYSE:STOR) by 10,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63M for 22.48 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.