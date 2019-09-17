Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stake Raised by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc; Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Prince Street Capital Management Has Raised Position by $3.80 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.33M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 60,599 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 102,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 539,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.49M, up from 436,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 925,522 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,700 shares to 69,317 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 5,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,400 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

