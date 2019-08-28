Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stake Has Boosted by Eqis Capital Management Inc; As Egain (EGAN) Market Valuation Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Increased Stake

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 77.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The hedge fund held 102,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 111,881 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,400 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Mny Express In by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment holds 0% or 955 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 36,036 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.15 million are held by Blackrock. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 185,951 shares. 1.60M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 11,400 shares. State Street has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). American Intl Gru Inc holds 0% or 11,434 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Moreover, Venator Cap Management Limited has 5.36% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). S Squared Technology Ltd Co reported 15,000 shares. 19,081 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,637 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 153,086 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 6,052 shares.

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host 2nd Semiannual Distributor Conference on Sept 10-12 – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "eGain Makes Disruptive, Free Chatbot Offer for Upcoming London Conference – GlobeNewswire" published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "PennantPark Investment Corporation Receives â€œBBB+â€ Rating from Egan-Jones – Nasdaq" on July 29, 2019.