Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $712,426; Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price Rose While Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed Stake by $9.84 Million

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 52,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 216,462 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.94 million, down from 268,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.52. About 507,174 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 13,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 197,241 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, down from 210,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.57. About 148,529 shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,322 shares to 165,535 shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 193,153 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $87.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 11,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,816 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (QQXT).