Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Decreased Holding; As Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock Value Declined, Lenox Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 17,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 198,992 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 216,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 5,698 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 145,309 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc by 86,215 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 52,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 45,855 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 0.12% or 2,504 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested in 0.07% or 3,551 shares. Nordea Inv holds 2.12 million shares. 1,630 were reported by National Bank Hapoalim Bm. National Pension Serv stated it has 342,484 shares. 400 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has invested 0.05% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cambridge Research Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 4,275 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Dupont Capital reported 61,488 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Park Natl Oh holds 0.02% or 2,021 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 132,741 shares to 105 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 8,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,996 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.