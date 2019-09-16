Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Market Value Rose While Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Its Position; Bank Of The West Decreased Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $2.18 Million; Stock Price Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 16,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 334,333 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.79M, down from 350,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 117,009 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 72.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 9,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,502 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819,000, down from 12,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69M shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Storage Inc by 235,885 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $23.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 138,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prns Lc owns 0.15% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,102 shares. 1,386 are held by Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 2.52% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Webster Bank N A accumulated 39 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 2.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 224,690 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 151 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 456,394 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Com has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cape Ann Comml Bank holds 1,506 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bridges Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,532 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2,677 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 1,078 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 383 shares to 1,225 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.18 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.