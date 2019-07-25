Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Market Value Rose While Fiera Capital Cut Its Position by $1.17 Million; As Fluor (FLR) Share Price Declined, Meeder Asset Management Lifted Position by $318,168

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 22,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,097 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 71,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 133,139 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 58.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 8,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,051 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, up from 15,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 812,008 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,056 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 1.05% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 11,721 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 143,348 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,842 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 44,513 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company reported 15,682 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. 19,700 are owned by Guardian Inv Mgmt. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 77,820 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8,491 shares to 2,835 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 10,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,105 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 638,947 shares to 12.59 million shares, valued at $669.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).