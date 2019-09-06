Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Ancora Advisors Has Upped Mutualfirst Finl Com (MFSF) Position by $558,830

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mutualfirst Finl Inc Com (MFSF) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 19,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.18% . The hedge fund held 549,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48 million, up from 530,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mutualfirst Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 5,316 shares traded. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) has declined 14.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MFSF News: 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q EPS 50c; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 04/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ MutualFirst Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFSF)

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 326,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.44 million, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 109,777 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 57,596 shares to 124,645 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 117,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,824 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.