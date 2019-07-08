Wns (Holdings) LTD (WNS) Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Lowered Holding by $389,815; As American Express Co (Put) (AXP) Stock Rose, Rmb Capital Management Has Raised by $26.48 Million Its Stake

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Wns (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 7,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,713 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 65,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Wns (Holdings) Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.73. About 3,730 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (Put) (AXP) by 3018.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 242,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43 million, up from 8,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $125.15. About 649,147 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Etf (MGV) by 5,133 shares to 62,098 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 54,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Management Lc owns 105,518 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Charter Tru Co holds 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 12,977 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.63% or 1.00 million shares. Allstate stated it has 77,472 shares. Family Tru invested in 47,934 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Haverford Fincl Services reported 7,531 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Invesco Ltd reported 5.39M shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 100,899 shares. Nomura Hldg reported 6,063 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 82 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0.53% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Paragon Capital Management Limited invested in 0.18% or 2,726 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The invested in 102,021 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,191 shares to 15,284 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbtx Inc by 12,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,076 shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).