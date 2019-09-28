Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holder Tiverton Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $789,420 as Share Value Rose; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Market Value Declined While Stadium Capital Management Cut by $1.96 Million Its Position

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 13,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 201,195 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 214,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 270,013 shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $594.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 102,902 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itt Inc by 7,996 shares to 14,544 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bitauto reports beats, upside revenue view – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of WNS (Holdings) Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:WNS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Share Price Is Up 51% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fang Holdings Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $678,049 activity. Maroney Patrick had bought 3,000 shares worth $35,250 on Tuesday, August 6. Whittemore Kent G had bought 1,000 shares worth $14,560. St John Scott bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216. 1,702 shares valued at $19,964 were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Appoints Christopher Griffith as Chief Information Officer – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 598,591 shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.49 million for 22.90 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.