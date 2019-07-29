Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holder Mckinley Capital Management Trimmed Position by $712,426; Pacad Investment LTD Holds Holding in Mckesson (MCK)

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 13,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,241 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, down from 210,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 167,239 shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 662.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 14,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,776 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 842,406 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8,234 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 17,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 55,233 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.5% or 3,655 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.04% or 136,384 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 44,300 shares. Community National Bank Na has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). State Street holds 0.08% or 9.07M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 1.46M shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). River Road Asset Mngmt Lc owns 175,319 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs Inc holds 23,908 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.04% or 7,351 shares. Kings Point Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 843 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 3,954 shares.

