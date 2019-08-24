Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holder Elk Creek Partners Decreased Its Stake by $942,393 as Market Valuation Rose; New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Raised Its W P Carey Com (WPC) Position by $6.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 17,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 198,992 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 216,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 83,470 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 684,413 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 12,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,452 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,069 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 2,210 shares. Honeywell stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Hightower Advsrs Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 119,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Tompkins reported 405 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has invested 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 5,737 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Com Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 1,750 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.11% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 0.56% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,175 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). A D Beadell Counsel Inc reported 34,973 shares. Moreover, Geode Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 1.65 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg stated it has 0.09% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 94,411 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 69,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

